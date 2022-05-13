SEC accuses Florida firm of fraud in IPO-linked investments

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday sued a Florida firm it said raised
at least $410 million by fraudulently promising investors access
to private companies that had potential to conduct initial
public offerings.
In a civil complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the
SEC also sought an asset freeze against StraightPath Venture
Partners LLC and its three founders, to protect investors and
halt what it called an "ongoing fraud."
The SEC said StraightPath pitched its investment vehicles as
a way for ordinary investors to own "highly coveted,"
hard-to-find pre-IPO shares in such companies as plant-based
burger maker Impossible Foods and cryptocurrency exchange
Kraken.
But the SEC said the Jupiter, Florida-based firm often
lacked the shares to back up the investments, made "Ponzi-like"
payments to some investors, and improperly commingled investors'
and the firm's assets.
It also said StraightPath charged "exorbitant, undisclosed
fees," allowing founders Michael Castillero, Francine Lanaia and
Brian Martinsen and fund manager Eric Lachow to pay themselves
about $75 million and their sales agents nearly $48 million.
StraightPath did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on behalf of all defendants. It is unclear whether any
of them have lawyers.
According to court papers, StraightPath raised the $410
million from more than 2,200 investors in at least 14 countries
between November 2017 and February 2022, when it agreed with the
SEC to stop soliciting new investments.
The SEC said StraightPath funds hold more than $200 million
of securities but are short $14 million of pre-IPO shares for
seven companies, including Impossible Foods and Kraken.
The case is SEC v StraightPath Venture Partners LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
22-03897.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)