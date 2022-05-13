Log in
SEC accuses Florida firm of fraud in IPO-linked investments

05/13/2022 | 11:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sued a Florida firm it said raised at least $410 million by fraudulently promising investors access to private companies that had potential to conduct initial public offerings.

In a civil complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also sought an asset freeze against StraightPath Venture Partners LLC and its three founders, to protect investors and halt what it called an "ongoing fraud."

The SEC said StraightPath pitched its investment vehicles as a way for ordinary investors to own "highly coveted," hard-to-find pre-IPO shares in such companies as plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods and cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.

But the SEC said the Jupiter, Florida-based firm often lacked the shares to back up the investments, made "Ponzi-like" payments to some investors, and improperly commingled investors' and the firm's assets.

It also said StraightPath charged "exorbitant, undisclosed fees," allowing founders Michael Castillero, Francine Lanaia and Brian Martinsen and fund manager Eric Lachow to pay themselves about $75 million and their sales agents nearly $48 million.

StraightPath did not immediately respond to requests for comment on behalf of all defendants. It is unclear whether any of them have lawyers.

According to court papers, StraightPath raised the $410 million from more than 2,200 investors in at least 14 countries between November 2017 and February 2022, when it agreed with the SEC to stop soliciting new investments.

The SEC said StraightPath funds hold more than $200 million of securities but are short $14 million of pre-IPO shares for seven companies, including Impossible Foods and Kraken.

The case is SEC v StraightPath Venture Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-03897. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
