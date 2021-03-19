SEC advisers consider new diversity disclosures

March 19 (Reuters) - An adviser to the top U.S. securities
regulator said on Friday his subcommittee will likely recommend
new disclosures about diversity from registered investment
advisers and other steps to improve minority representation in
finance.
The ideas, which would need further approval, mark the
latest effort to shed more light on the small role held by women
and ethnic minorities in the money management industry, although
they could also show the obstacles regulators face in taking on
social issues.
Friday's potential recommendations came from Gilbert Garcia,
head of a Texas money management firm and chair of a
subcommittee studying diversity issues for the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission's asset management advisory committee.
The Washington regulator's acting chair had said on Feb. 25 it
should revisit diversity disclosure requirements.
During a webcast public hearing Garcia said the subcommittee
will likely suggest the SEC require investment advisors to
report additional details on their Form ADVs such as the race
and gender of directors and officers.
The subcommittee also may suggest the SEC discourage the use
of manager-selection parameters that exclude minority-owned
firms, which tend to manage fewer assets and have shorter track
records. "Many of the same participants who foster a closed
financial system often do so under the shield" of fiduciary
obligations, Garcia said.
Committee member Susan McGee, a director of Goldman Sachs
affiliates, said after Garcia spoke that a central question is
how much regulation should be used to change public behavior.
"I do struggle with using the regulatory framework to push
initiatives like this," McGee said.
Only 59 Russell 1000 companies make public their annual
federal filing showing details of their employees by race and
gender across various job categories, or key information from
the form, according to activist researcher Just Capital. Just
found 68% of the Russell 1000 release no racial or ethnic
workforce data.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Frances Kerry)