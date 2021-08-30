Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures

08/30/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Units of three broker-dealer and investment advisory firms agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over cybersecurity failures, the regulator said on Monday.

The SEC charged KMS Financial Services, five units of financial firm Cetera, and two units of Cambridge Investment Research for failures to adopt and implement cybersecurity policies and procedures that resulted in email account takeovers exposing the personal information of thousands of customers and clients at each firm.

Cetera, Cambridge and KMS did not respond immediately to requests for comment. None of the firms admitted to or denied the findings, the SEC said in a statement.

The Cetera entities agreed to pay $300,000, Cambridge agreed to pay $250,000 and KMS will pay $200,000, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pPemex restores oil output suspended due to platform fire
RE
01:37pMexico's pemex says 125 wells have also restarted production after being shut off due to offshore accident on august 22
RE
01:35pMexico's pemex says it has reestablished 421,000 barrels per day production at its e-ku-a2 platform
RE
01:31pBrazil's government posts $3.8 billion deficit in July
RE
01:30pU.S. trade chief Tai says transparency will boost U.S.-Ukraine commerce
RE
01:18pPayPal exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users - CNBC
RE
01:16pSEC charges broker-dealers, investment advisors over cybersecurity failures
RE
01:09pCanada pushes to build 2 new carbon capture hubs - gov't document
RE
01:05pWTO to examine U.S.-China dispute on grain import quotas
RE
12:55pAmazon asks India regulator to order withdrawal of Future-Reliance deal approval - letter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Global equities hit record highs; oil edges up in choppy trade
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

HOT NEWS