  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SEC objects to Binance.US's deal to buy Voyager Digital

01/04/2023 | 05:23pm EST
Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a limited objection to Binance.US's proposed $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, a bankruptcy court filing showed on Wednesday.

The regulator pointed out the failure to include necessary information in Binance.US's disclosure statement.

It said the purchase agreement lacks details on the crypto exchange's ability to close the deal and has asked for more information on the nature of the company's business operations following the deal, according to the filing.

Attorneys for Voyager and Binance.US did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last month, the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said its review could delay or block the deal.

Binance has been the subject of a money laundering probe by U.S. prosecutors. Binance.US, based in California's Palo Alto, has said that its separate American exchange is "fully independent" of the main Binance platform. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
