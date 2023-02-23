Advanced search
SEC opposes Binance.US' $1 billion Voyager deal - CoinDesk

02/23/2023 | 05:28am EST
(Reuters) - New York and U.S. federal finance regulators have opposed the $1.02 billion deal by Binance.US to purchase assets of defunct crypto lender Voyager, CoinDesk reported on Thursday, citing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The SEC said the proposed deal terms may also infringe the law, given how the plan expects to repay Voyager's former customers, the report said.

It added that the deal was opposed by New York State's Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and Attorney General Letitia James in two Feb. 22 filings, including allegations that Voyager was unlawfully serving customers in the state.

Binance.US and a lawyer representing Voyager Digital did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment sent outside U.S. business hours.

Last month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles in New York allowed Voyager to enter into an asset purchase agreement with Binance.US and to solicit creditor votes on the sale, which will not be finalized until a future court hearing.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
