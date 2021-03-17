Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SEC's Lee seeks more proxy vote details from powerhouse funds

03/17/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

(Reuters) - The acting chair of the U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday called for clearer disclosures on how asset managers cast the votes that dominate most corporate elections.

Securities and Exchange Commission acting chair Allison Herren Lee said disclosure rules have failed to help everyday investors, and called the N-PX forms that companies file "unwieldy, difficult to understand, and difficult to compare across fund complexes."

"It is high time to revisit this critical form and make it useful in creating needed transparency around the fundamental exercise of shareholder voting," Lee said in a speech to the Investment Company Institute, the fund industry's main trade group.

Top asset managers now file only limited details to the SEC about how they vote for the shares they oversee for investors and can give up their rights to vote in exchange for fees when they lend out shares to short-sellers.

The forms are unwieldy and can run to hundreds of pages for large funds owning many companies. Every year each may hold votes on a half-dozen or more ballot items like director elections, executive pay and shareholder proposals such as on climate issues or workforce diversity topics.

Under pressure for approving the vast majority of items, top asset managers BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group Inc now provide more explanations in a sampling of cases. Some activists have pressed for more explanations and more timely ones since N-PXs are only filed in late August, months after most meetings.

Funds have also developed new revenue streams lending out shares to short-sellers. Many did so for GameStop Corp, a year before a short-selling rally driven by interest from retail investors on social media.

Often those shares come with control of voting rights, which can skew corporate elections. Lee said fiduciaries should "be mindful" the revenue not undermine the power of shareholder votes.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Chris Prentice and Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54pUber's UK driver benefits highlight broader gig-worker challenges
RE
12:49pTreasury Department Says It Has Issued 90 Million Stimulus Payments
DJ
12:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION  : Acting Chairman Behnam Establishes New Climate Risk Unit
PU
12:47pBiden trade chief Katherine Tai wins unanimous Senate confirmation
RE
12:46pLockdown, trade woes stunt UK economy ahead of 2021 recovery
RE
12:45pSEC's Lee seeks more proxy vote details from powerhouse funds
RE
12:39pBolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks
RE
12:38pLennar to spin-off some non-core units, form a rental housing venture
RE
12:36pDisneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30
RE
12:30pApple gets boost in French privacy fight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips further on Europe demand concerns, U.S. stock build
5PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ