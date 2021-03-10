SEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies which raise funds to acquire a private entity with the aim of taking it public, allowing such companies to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter public markets.

The SEC said a celebrity endorsement of a SPAC does not necessarily make it a safe bet for investors. Celebrities, like others, can be enticed into a risky investment, but they may be better able to sustain the risk of losses, the securities regulator added.

"It is never a good idea to invest in a SPAC just because someone famous sponsors or invests in it or says it is a good investment," the SEC said. (https://bit.ly/3bxVZyM)

The recent SPAC frenzy has attracted the attention of a number of mainstream celebrity figures such as rap star Jay-Z, tennis legend Serena Williams and National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal who have either sponsored their own blank-check firms or joined the boards of other SPACs.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)