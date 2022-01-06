Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION ON BEHALF OF INVESTORS OF EMBARK TECHNOLOGY – EMBK Investors With Financial Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

01/06/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Embark Technology, Inc. (“Embark Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EMBK) violated federal securities laws.

Embark Technology investors should be aware that according to a report by The Bear Cave, “Embark’s current valuation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance. The company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.” Further, The Bear Cave reported that “[m]ore troubling is that Embark appears to lack true economic substance.”

On this news, Embark Technology’s stock price dropped significantly and was down more than 17% during intraday trading on January 6, 2022.

EMBK INVESTORS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S “SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE.”

EMBARK TECHNOLOGY INVESTORS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE EMBARK TECHNOLOGY CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:25pHealth Care Down As Momentum Turns Against Sector -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:24pWorld's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil
RE
05:24pWorker killed in collision at Alberta Suncor oil sands site -local police
RE
05:23pSPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pIndustrials Up After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:22pLAKELAND BANCORP INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pMineros announces payment date for january 2022 dividend
AQ
05:22pCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pEnvironmental Service Systems, LLC Ranked No. 38 Fastest-Growing Company on Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50
BU
05:20pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain
2S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off
3SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
4APA : January 2022 Investor Update
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS