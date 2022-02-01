Log in
SEEK Safely Welcomes New Board President, Dr. Glenn Doyle

02/01/2022 | 01:01pm EST
WESTTOWN (New York, USA), Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Glenn Doyle is taking on the role of Board President for SEEK Safely Inc., a non-profit focused on empowering self-help consumers and improving the unregulated self-help industry. The Board voted on the move at their annual retreat on Sunday, January 9, held virtually. Dr. Doyle replaces outgoing president and SEEK founder, Ginny Brown, who will remain on the board. 

Dr. Doyle is a licensed clinical psychologist with a private practice in Chicago and Washington, D.C. He has served on SEEK's board since 2018. The promotion of Dr. Doyle to board president represents an important step in SEEK expanding beyond a family-run organization. 

"The self-help community is full of smart, motivated, open people who are committed to really living, not just existing. I know, because that community's been a passion of mine for decades. SEEK Safely is a resource for both the self-help community and self-help industry to make personal development not just safer, but more effective. I'm proud and excited to lead SEEK Safely as we engage with a self-help landscape that is constantly evolving, but which is STILL full of smart, motivated, open people looking to level up their lives," Dr. Doyle says.

Ginny Brown and her husband George founded SEEK Safely after their oldest daughter, Kirby, died at a self-help retreat in 2009. Brown's legacy includes the memoir she co-authored with her daughter Jean, "This Sweet Life: how we lived after Kirby died." Of the change, Brown says, "After serving for five years as the board president, I am so pleased to have Dr. Glenn Doyle assume leadership for SEEK Safely. We are confident that his leadership will propel attention beyond our personal tragedy and bring clear focus to the larger unregulated industry."

SEEK Safely is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to empowering self-help consumers and strengthening the integrity and safety of the self-help industry. SEEK provides educational resources to seekers through their website, social media outreach, video series, and events. They are currently assisting legislators in New York State to pass a self-help consumer protection bill, S1643/A5658 sponsored by Sen. James Skoufis and Assemblywoman Sandy Galef. SEEK's Board also includes George Brown, Deborah Goldstein, Tony Kirby, Bernard Cassidy, and Robert Magnanini. Learn more about SEEK on their website, seeksafely.org, or through their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @SEEKSafely. For more information, contact Jean Brown, at 416-831-8483 or jbrown@seeksafely.org.

