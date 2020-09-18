SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor Hold Media Conference to Continue the Call for Immediate Action in Long-Term Care

SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor, unions that represent health care workers across long-term care, are urging immediate action to end the crisis in the sector.

The unions are highlighting their joint “Care Not Profits” advocacy campaign, which calls on Premier Ford to end for-profit senior care; worsening conditions of employment for front-line workers, the lack of action on the part of the long-term care commission; and their call for a 4-hour legislated care standard.

WHO: Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer of CUPE Ontario; Sharleen Stewart, President of SEIU Healthcare; Jerry Dias, President of Unifor; and front-line health care workers

WHAT: A media conference to stress the need for urgent action for Ontario’s long-term care system.

WHEN: September 21, 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: The Dominion Board Room, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel; stream on Facebook here, here, or here; or call in: Local – Toronto (416 764 8658); Toll Free – North America (1-888 886 7786). Reporters wishing to ask questions remotely must register 24 hours in advance by emailing hamid.osman@unifor.org

4K version of the news conference and still photos will be available for download soon afterwards upon request via email. A pool camera arrangement is welcome given Covid-19 restrictions.

