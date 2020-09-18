Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor Hold Media Conference to Continue the Call for Immediate Action in Long-Term Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 09:55am EDT

SEIU Healthcare, CUPE Ontario, and Unifor, unions that represent health care workers across long-term care, are urging immediate action to end the crisis in the sector.

The unions are highlighting their joint “Care Not Profits” advocacy campaign, which calls on Premier Ford to end for-profit senior care; worsening conditions of employment for front-line workers, the lack of action on the part of the long-term care commission; and their call for a 4-hour legislated care standard.

WHO: Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer of CUPE Ontario; Sharleen Stewart, President of SEIU Healthcare; Jerry Dias, President of Unifor; and front-line health care workers

WHAT: A media conference to stress the need for urgent action for Ontario’s long-term care system.

WHEN: September 21, 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: The Dominion Board Room, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel; stream on Facebook here, here, or here; or call in: Local – Toronto (416 764 8658); Toll Free – North America (1-888 886 7786). Reporters wishing to ask questions remotely must register 24 hours in advance by emailing hamid.osman@unifor.org

4K version of the news conference and still photos will be available for download soon afterwards upon request via email. A pool camera arrangement is welcome given Covid-19 restrictions.

kw/cope491


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Texas-based planning and engineering firm expands business
PU
10:25aPEACH PROPERTY : HY 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
10:25aFLIR : Jefferies Expert Conference Presentation
PU
10:25aAdditional Aid Will Help Farmers Survive Pandemic
PU
10:25aBAVARIA INDUSTRIES : Letter to shareholders 2/2020
PU
10:25aTAKKT : announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board
EQ
10:24aARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : - High quality rare earth products validated
AQ
10:24aB2GOLD : Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Near Fekola and Anaconda Area Exploration Drilling
AQ
10:24aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Ltd - Boston Shaker underground mine at Tropicana achieves commercial production
AQ
10:24aIMPERIAL MINING : BELGRAVIA Announces Increased Position in Imperial and Filing of Early Warning Report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5METLIFE, INC. : MetLife to Buy Big Vision Insurer -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group