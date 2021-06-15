Log in
SEIU Local 2 Calls on the Canadian Labour Congress to Pass a Resolution Boycotting Arterra Wines

06/15/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Canada, says: "SEIU members at Arterra Wines are fighting for wages and scheduling fairness and are currently on strike in the GTA. Given the current situation SEIU Local 2 has submitted an emergency resolution to the CLC asking for a National Boycott and for information on the dispute to be circulated to all CLC members."

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Local 2 has submitted an Emergency Resolution to the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) to boycott Arterra Wines. Arterra Wines, owned by the teachers via the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, continues to recruit scab labour and refuses to accede to demands for fair wage and scheduling policies which would end the dispute.

The resolution calls on the 3 million households represented by the CLC to stop purchasing any Arterra products until Arterra Wines puts an end to its anti-union attacks. As the resolution reads, the Union is specifically asking that the “CLC implement a National Boycott of all Arterra products/brands and particularly the Wine Rack Stores and such boycott be communicated directly to its three (3) million members’ households.”

Sharleen Stewart is the president of SEIU Canada and sits on the executive committee of the CLC. She says: "SEIU members at Arterra Wines are fighting for wages and scheduling fairness and are currently on strike in the GTA. Given the current situation SEIU Local 2 has submitted an emergency resolution to the CLC asking for a National Boycott and for information on the dispute to be circulated to all CLC members."

Wine Rack workers have been on strike since June 7th. Arterra Wines has a history of abusing workers’ rights, including unsuccessfully attempting to block the Union from communicating with members. SEIU Local 2 is calling on solidarity from this entire labour movement to help defend Wine Rack workers against these attacks and protest workers’ rights everywhere.

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Contact:
Assya Moustaqim-Barrette
assyamb@seiulocal2.ca
416-274-4903


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
