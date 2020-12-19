Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEIU Local 2 calls on Tropicana Management to end Strike after Worker Violently Assaulted on the Picket Line

12/19/2020 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEIU (Services Employees International Union) Local 2 call for an immediate fair resolution of the Tropicana workers’ strike after a worker was violently assaulted on the picket line by a relation of a member of the Tropicana management team. The incident occurred on the picket line yesterday on Friday, December 18th.

The assailant was a sibling of Tropicana’s HR manager. While leaving the property premises, the assailant got agitated and first tried to run through the picketers with her car several times before exiting the vehicle, screaming, “I’m going to [expletive] run you over, move out of the way, you [expletive].”

Workers tried to deescalate the situation and called the police, but the assailant fixated on a nearby female worker. Without warning, the assailant punched and pushed this worker. The force of the attack threw the assaulted worker face-first across the concrete, causing her jeans to be ripped and her knee to be bloodied and swollen. As the worker lay on the ground, the assailant shouted, “you [expletive] [expletive], Karen [Tropicana’s HR manager] gave you the job, you should be grateful, I’m going to end you.”

Simone Seelochan was one of the 22 witnesses at the scene. Seelochan says: “I have never witnessed something so aggressive and violent. We have been out in the cold chanting peacefully for 6 weeks straight meeting all kinds of people and they were all kind.”

She continues, “To be violated in such a physical way has left us all shaken. Her threats and abuse are an extension of how management treats their staff. Management has been telling us for so long that we deserve nothing but crumbs now we’re being beaten into believing it.”

Tropicana management’s intransigence is responsible for placing workers on the picket line, forcing them out during a worsening pandemic and in cold weather. This situation always held potential for adverse results, and SEIU Local 2 holds Tropicana management responsible for the violent incident yesterday. After six weeks of picketing, it’s time that Tropicana bring workers back to work and end the years of unfair wage freezes that engendered this strike.

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Contact: Assya Moustaqim-Barrette
assyamb@seiulocal2.ca
416-274-4903



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pOPERATION WARP SPEED CHIEF : 'Miscommunication' in Pfizer vaccine rollout
AQ
02:31pASETEK A/S : First All-In-One Liquid Cooling Solutions from Phanteks Incorporate Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology
PU
02:31pASETEK A/S : New XPG 360mm CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology
PU
02:31pASETEK A/S : New XPG CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology for Advanced Overclocking Capability
PU
02:31pMELROSE INDUSTRIES : TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares
PU
02:31pMELROSE INDUSTRIES : Trading Update
PU
02:22pPFIZER : Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
02:19pASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"
PU
02:18pInvoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive
RE
02:17pWIENERBERGER : Präsentation - Akquisition von Meridian Brick (nur auf Englisch verfügbar) | PDF 2 MB
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Real-Time Network Visibility is Critical for Data Centers
5PINDUODUO INC. : Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ