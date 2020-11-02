Log in
SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

11/02/2020 | 04:41am EST

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-11-02

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-11-02
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CET)
Payment date:2020-11-02 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-02-01
Duration:91 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate

 

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-11-02
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CET)
Payment date:2020-11-02 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-05-03
Duration:182 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on November 2, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



© GlobeNewswire 2020

