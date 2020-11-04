Log in
SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

11/04/2020 | 10:20am EST

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-11-06

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-11-06
Time for submission of bids:10.30-11.00 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-11-10
Final repayment date2024-11-11
Offered volume:50 billion SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 million SEK
Maximum bid amount:12.5 billion SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
Interest rate:0.00 %
Additional interest rate:0.10 per cent

﻿ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 11.00
ON NOVEMBER 06 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION ON E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se 

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



© GlobeNewswire 2020

