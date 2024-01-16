SELECT RESEARCHERS AT GOOGLE’S DEEPMIND HAVE RECEIVED LARGE GRANTS OF RESTRICTED STOCK WORTH UP TO MILLIONS OF DOLLARS PER PERSON- THE INFORMATION
|142.6 USD
|+0.37%
|+2.71%
|1795 B $
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 9 AM ET
New York Industry Activity Keeps Sinking on Sluggish Demand -- NY Fed
Red Sea crisis forces Michelin to halt output in Spain next weekend
Synopsys to buy engineering software firm Ansys in $35-billion deal
TSMC's Q4 profit to slide 23%, focus on rebounding demand this year