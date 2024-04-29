SEPLAT: QTRLY REVENUE $179.8 MILLION, DOWN FROM $331.0 MILLION IN 3M 2023
In Mexico presidential debate, Galvez goes after frontrunner Sheinbaum
Yen Rebounds After Hitting 34-Year Low of 160 to Dollar in Thin Trade -- Update
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET
Zoetis to sell medicated feed additive portfolio to Phibro in $350 mln deal
Exclusive-China firms go 'underground' on Russia payments as banks pull back
In the Market: Economic surprises are messing with the market's favorite recession predictor
BHP's Anglo buyout makes business sense if the price is right: Russell
