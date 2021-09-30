SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 TRADING REPORT

MSE market capitalization: MNT 4,966,042,855,839.78 (USD 1,743,413,232.35)
MSE Top 20 index: - 0.61%, 42937.26 points
MSE A index: - 0.05%, 13972.46 points
MSE B index: - 0.22%, 12270.5 points
Traded shares: 1,372,330 shares of 34 companies, MNT 472,799,875.11 (USD 165,984.38)
Increased: 11 companies
Declined: 20 companies
Unchanged: 3 companies
Top performers: "Bayangol Hotel" JSC (BNG +11.33%) and "Arig gal" JSC (EER +4.21%)
Low performers: "Global mongolia holdings" JSC (HML -10.18%) and "Ulsyn ikh delguur" JSC (UID - 5.49%)
Funds: 2 Investment Fund's 42,812 units traded for MNT 13,788,761 (USD 4,840.77)
Corporate bond: 21 corporate bond traded for MNT 2,096,400 . (USD 735.97)
Mongol Bank's exchange rate (as of 2021/09/29): (USD 1.00= MNT2848.46)
Please click here to see the detailed information.
MONGOLIAN STOCK EXCHANGE