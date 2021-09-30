Log in
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 TRADING REPORT

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
MSE market capitalization: MNT 4,966,042,855,839.78 (USD 1,743,413,232.35)

MSE Top 20 index: - 0.61%, 42937.26 points

MSE A index: - 0.05%, 13972.46 points

MSE B index: - 0.22%, 12270.5​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ points

Traded shares: 1,372,330 shares of 34 companies, MNT 472,799,875.11 (USD 165,984.38)

Increased: 11 companies

Declined: 20 companies

Unchanged: 3 companies

Top performers: "Bayangol Hotel" JSC (BNG +11.33%) and "Arig gal" JSC (EER +4.21%)

Low performers: "Global mongolia holdings" JSC (HML -10.18%) and "Ulsyn ikh delguur" JSC (UID - 5.49%)

Funds: 2 Investment Fund's 42,812 units traded for MNT 13,788,761 (USD 4,840.77)

Corporate bond: 21 corporate bond traded for MNT 2,096,400 . (USD 735.97)

Mongol Bank's exchange rate (as of 2021/09/29): (USD 1.00= MNT2848.46)

Please click here to see the detailed information.

MONGOLIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

Disclaimer

MSE - Mongolian Stock Exchange published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
