Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEQUENTIAL BRANDS INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sequential Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

01/23/2021 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SQBG).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Sequential Brands stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SQBG or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
877.247.4292
212.983.9330
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

On December 11, 2020, the SEC filed a complaint against Sequential Brands alleging the Company failed to timely impair its goodwill as required by generally accepted accounting principles. Specifically, the SEC stated in a press release announcing the lawsuit that "[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year." On this news, Sequential Brands stock fell sharply on December 11, 2020.      

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:22pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day, 24-25 Nov 2014
PU
04:22pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day (presentation)
PU
04:20pPHOSAGRO : Capital Markets Day 2019 (presentation)
PU
04:04pCOVIA FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Investors of Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CVIAQ, CVIA, FMSA
GL
04:01pAsos emerges as frontrunner to buy TopShop brand - Sky News
RE
03:52pCORTEVA : DuPont, Chemours reach agreement over 'forever chemicals'
AQ
03:26pTHE LATEST : Chicago opens restaurants, some bars with limits
AQ
03:16pFBIO FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors of Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action - FBIO
PR
03:00pMODERNA : U.S. CDC says 41.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 20.5 mln administered
RE
03:00pROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – QS
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech shares could retake market reins as earnings heat up
2Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls
3POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC : POWER METAL RESOURCES : Exercise of Warrants
4Crystalline silicon solar PV modules Market to grow by $ 46.90 in 2021, Canadian Solar Inc. and Ja Solar Ho..
5Thomas Lee Said 'Buy' as Covid-19 Caused Stock Market Meltdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ