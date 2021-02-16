Log in
SERVPRO® Named a Top 10 Franchise Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Active Storm Season

02/16/2021 | 10:09am EST
GALLATIN, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time since 2016, SERVPRO, a cleanup and restoration franchise company, has been named a Top 10 overall franchise opportunity in the nation by Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as the #1 position in the cleaning and restoration industry for nearly 20 years in a row

“In 2020, SERVPRO franchises across the U.S. and Canada responded to numerous natural disasters such as hurricanes along the Gulf Coast and East Coast and wildfires in the West. But it was the launch of SERVPRO’s new disinfecting and COVID-19 cleanup service that tested and proved the company’s resolve,” CEO Rick Isaacson said.

“SERVPRO’s #10 overall ranking is a result of the hard work our franchises, their crews, and our dedicated headquarters team put in while many businesses were not so lucky,” Isaacson said. “So many businesses were negatively impacted, slowed, or closed due to the pandemic. When COVID forced much of the world to slow down or step back, our team stepped up and did what it took, whether that was cleaning businesses so they could reopen safely or disinfecting first responders’ vehicles – many of those at no cost – to give back to those working every day to keep us safe.”

The company’s most common revenue lines come from residential and commercial fire and water cleanup and restoration. Franchises respond to natural disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes, including a record-setting 2020 storm season. “We’re basically a first-response company, so we go in when everyone else is running out,” Isaacson added.

The Franchise 500 list uses objective and quantifiable measures of a franchise operation to help would-be entrepreneurs identify franchise investment opportunities. The evaluation process is based on what the magazine calls “The Five Pillars of the Franchise 500©”: Costs and Fees; Size and Growth; Support; Brand Strength; and Financial Strength and Stability.

“SERVPRO was founded in 1967 as a painting company. Today, we are a mature restoration services organization with more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises under a single brand,” Isaacson said. “Our franchisees respond to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Maintaining our position for more than two consecutive decades as the best franchise opportunity in our category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list validates our long-standing strategy for growing our brand: investing in franchisee training and support and doing whatever it takes to help entrepreneurs succeed.”

For more information on SERVPRO or to be connected to the franchise in your area, please visit www.servpro.com/.

Kim Brooks
Servpro Industries, LLC
615-451-0200 ext. 1644
kbrooks@servpronet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
