SFH Inc. Acquires Shares from Medalist Capital Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") the following shares from Medalist Capital Ltd. ("Medalist") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and Medalist on October 29, 2020: 905,000 common shares of 1246764 B.C. Ltd., 500,000 common shares of 1246765 B.C. Ltd., 500,000 common shares of 1246768 B.C. Ltd., 500,000 common shares of 1246773 B.C. Ltd., 500,000 common shares of 1246775 B.C. Ltd., 500,000 common shares of 1246777 B.C. Ltd., 500,000 common shares of 1246778 B.C. Ltd., and 500,000 common shares of 1246779 B.C. Ltd. (collectively, the "Purchased Shares"). The Purchased Shares were acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $45,337.50. The common shares of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. were acquired at a price $0.05 per share and all other Purchased Shares were acquired at a price of $0.00003 per share.

Prior to the Acquisition, SFH did not hold any shares of the Subject Entities (as defined below). As a result of the Acquisition, SFH now holds 500,000 (16.67%) common shares in each of 1246765 B.C. Ltd., 1246768 B.C. Ltd., 1246773, B.C. Ltd., 1246775 B.C. Ltd., 1246777 B.C. Ltd., 1246778 B.C. Ltd. and 1246779 B.C. Ltd. (collectively, the "Subject Entities") and 905,000 (9.05%) common shares of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. SFH acquired the Purchased Securities for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in the Subject Entities as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with each of the Subject Entities' documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

SFH Inc.

Attention: Stephen Sandusky

(416)307-1032

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67251