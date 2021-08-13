Log in
SFH Inc. Transfer Shares to Purchasers

08/13/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that it has sold (the "Sale") an aggregate of 187,500 common shares (the "Sold Shares") of 1287409 B.C. Ltd. ("409") to 2171117 Ontario Inc. ("117") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and the Purchaser on August 12, 2021. The Sold Shares were sold at a price of $0.0001 per Share for an aggregate price of $18.75.

Prior to the Sale, SFH held 750,000 (25%) shares of 409. As a result of the Sale, SFH now holds 562,500 (18.75%) shares of 409.

The Sale was conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Sold Shares were purchased from not more than five sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Sold Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 396's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

SFH Inc.
Attention: Stephen Sandusky
(416) 307-1032

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93111


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS