News: Latest News
Latest News
SFL – Amendment to the Liquidity Contract

09/01/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Amendment to the AMAFI liquidity contract signed on 11 March 2019 between Rothschild Martin Maurel and Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY).

Pursuant to Article 12 “Redemptions from the liquidity account”, on 1 September 2021, Société Foncière Lyonnaise decided to redeem a portion of the resources held in the liquidity account. As of that date, cash and shares available in the liquidity account were as follows:

- €500,000 in cash

- 0 shares

The other terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged.


© Business Wire 2021
