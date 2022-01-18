Log in
SGI Aviation Appoints Davin McCormick as Marketing Manager to Drive Further Growth

01/18/2022 | 01:24pm EST
SGI Aviation Services BV (“SGI Aviation”), the independent asset manager, providing asset management services, technical consultancy, CAMO and registration services, announced today the appointment of Davin McCormick as Marketing Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005936/en/

SGI Aviation appointed Davin McCormick as Marketing Manager to drive the company's further growth. (Photo: Business Wire)

McCormick brings more than a decade of experience in a wide range of marketing-related fields and has several years of experience in the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul industry. Prior to entering the aviation field in 2016, he worked in the software and equestrian industries. McCormick’s expertise and experience is well suited to develop and deliver marketing and communication campaigns that will effectively support the brand recognition and growth trajectory of the company.

“The addition of Davin to the SGI Aviation and 2-REG teams is supporting our strategy to be recognised as a complete asset management company worldwide and further our relationship with our Irish customers,” commented Paolo Lironi, SGI Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasizing that “the business has now entered a period of significant growth and modernisation, and we plan to ramp up marketing activities, alongside opening an office in Dublin in addition to Amsterdam, Singapore, Guernsey, and Fort Lauderdale.”

“I initially began speaking with the SGI Aviation management team due to their reputation in the leasing community with regards to their technical expertise. Following that conversation, I also became very interested by 2-REG’s dynamic and entrepreneurial approach towards aircraft registration. Having worked in the software industry, I have seen first-hand how simplified processes can take off and I instantly had to be part of that journey,” commented McCormick, SGI Aviation’s Marketing Manager.

SGI Aviation and 2-REG have served the Irish Aviation Community successfully for several years and now have a presence in Dublin. “Future opening of an office in Dublin will let us serve our Irish existing and future customer base even more efficiently,” added Lironi.

ABOUT SGI AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2008, SGI Aviation Services (“SGI Aviation”) is a worldwide leader in Aviation Technical Services and Asset Management. With its worldwide presence, the company offers a wide range of products and services designed to share its unique knowledge and independent position for its customers. www.sgiaviation.com


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS