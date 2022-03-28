SHANGHAI EXCHANGE'S BENCHMARK NICKEL CONTRACT TUMBLES BY 17% DAI…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Europe
North America
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
GBP / USD
GBP / EUR
GBP / CHF
GBp / RUB
GBP / SEK
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Multibaggers
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
uranium
The genomic revolution
Cloud Computing
Financial Data
Blockchain
Smart City
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top France
Top USA
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
uranium
The genomic revolution
Cloud Computing
Financial Data
Blockchain
Smart City
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Brokerage Partners
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SHANGHAI EXCHANGE'S BENCHMARK NICKEL CONTRACT TUMBLES BY 17% DAI…
03/28/2022 | 07:20am BST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SHANGHAI EXCHANGE'S BENCHMARK NICKEL CONTRACT TUMBLES BY 17% DAILY LIMIT
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36a
COLUMN-FUNDS FLOCK BACK TO CURVE FLATTENERS AFTER FED LIFT-OFF
: McGeever
RE
02:27a
Analysis-Locked Russian assets add to war woes for British pension funds
RE
02:22a
TAKE FIVE
: A quarter to forget
RE
02:20a
Shanghai exchange's benchmark nickel contract tumbles by 17% dai…
RE
02:18a
Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb
RE
02:13a
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar
RE
02:13a
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar
RE
02:13a
Japan PM will order govt to start work on inflation measures on Tuesday
RE
02:11a
Indian multiplex firms PVR, INOX jump on merger deal
RE
02:09a
Australian shares end higher as miners and financials gain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal -..
2
Britain's Sainsbury's faces shareholder vote on workers pay
3
Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide
4
Meituan Shares Soar; Earnings Beat Offset Omicron Worries
5
Australian shares rally for fifth day as iron ore strength boosts miner..
More news
HOT NEWS
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
+20.00%
Hurricane Energy Sign A Contract with Bluewater
ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC
+6.96%
Alliance Pharma plc acquired ScarAway and Kelo-cote from Perrigo Company plc for $19.4 million.
HOMESERVE PLC
+8.27%
Homeserve Shares Rise on Takeover Approach
HIBERNIA REIT PLC
+36.78%
Hibernia REIT Shares Rise on EUR1.09 Billion Takeover by Brookfield Unit
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)
+23.18%
The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB from Trelleborg AB (OM:TREL B) for SEK 22,000 million.
AB SKF
-7.31%
AB SKF : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave