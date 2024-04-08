SHANGHAI-LISTED SHARES OF CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LTD 601808.SSDROP ROUHGLY 5% IN EARLY TRADE EVEN AFTER CO SAYS NO IMPACT ON BUSINESS FROM DRILLING PLATFORMS SUSPENSION
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|8.8 HKD
|+6.28%
|-9.18%
|10.04B
|257.1 PTS
|+0.31%
|+1.25%
|-
|3,218 PTS
|-0.18%
|+0.93%
|-
A year into his job, Bank of Japan chief Ueda gets 1 mission accomplished
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
Weeks before a billion Indians vote, political merchandise sales pick up
Brazil judge opens inquiry into Musk for obstruction involving social media company X
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Sunday opened an inquiry into Elon Musk for obstruction of justice involving social media company X, according to a court document.
China's Shimao faces liquidation suit over failure to pay $202 mln loan
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
China says its EV firms do not rely on subsidies to gain competitive advantage
Australia's APM Human Services gets $841 mln offer, flags lower earnings