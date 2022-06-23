SHANGHAI MAY YUAN-DENOMINATED IMPORTS DOWN 14.7% Y/Y, EXPORTS DO…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Robotics
Biotechnology
The Golden Age of Video Games
Water
The SPAC
Europe's family businesses
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Luxury
Water
Smart City
Let's all cycle!
The SPAC
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SHANGHAI MAY YUAN-DENOMINATED IMPORTS DOWN 14.7% Y/Y, EXPORTS DO…
06/23/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SHANGHAI MAY YUAN-DENOMINATED IMPORTS DOWN 14.7% Y/Y, EXPORTS DOWN 13.1% Y/Y- SHANGHAI CUSTOMS
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01a
Philippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate by 25 bps to 2.…
RE
03:00a
Philippine c.bank hikes overnight borrowing rate…
RE
03:00a
Russia's Promsvyazbank in talks to buy SMP Bank -Kommersant cites sources
RE
03:00a
New research reveals U.S. gas pipeline leaks have not improved
RE
02:55a
Hike in Thai policy interest rate to be gradual - c.bank
RE
02:49a
China's coastal ecosystems still unhealthy despite recent progress, official says
RE
02:46a
Bulgarian nuclear reactor restarts after technical glitch fixed
RE
02:40a
Japanese shares end little changed; recession fears stoke volatility
RE
02:37a
Germany's network regulator will not trigger price adjustment clause in gas plan - sources
RE
02:36a
Indonesia's April palm oil exports fall 21% - association
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger
2
Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
3
China Approves Plan to Develop Fintech Sector Regulations
4
Toshiba's Shares Rise on Potential Offer to Take Company Private
5
AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded to Sell by JP Morgan
More news
HOT NEWS
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
-9.19%
Altria Group Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE .
-11.17%
Transcript : Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, Jun-22-2022 10:30 AM
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP.
-4.46%
Southern Copper on Track for Lowest Close Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
-52.50%
Voyager Digital Secures $200 Million Loan Amid Crypto-Market Liquidity Crisis
CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS.
-9.65%
CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.
-4.33%
Nexgen Energy Ltd. Announces Submission of the Rook I Project Environmental Impact Statement
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave