SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Infinity Q Capital Management LLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Infinity Q Capital Management LLC ("Infinity Q" of “the Company”) on behalf of investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDNX) or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDAX) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 27, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Infinity Q’s Chief Investment Officer adjusted parameters related to its third-party pricing model which impacted the valuation of swaps held by the Company. As a result of the change, the Company was incapable of calculating a proper NAV. The change also made past reported NAVs unreliable. The Company halted redemptions and liquidate its assets as a result of the change. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Infinity Q, investors suffered damages.

