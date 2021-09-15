Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CorMedix Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/15/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against CorMedix Inc. (“CorMedix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRMD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 16, 2019 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CorMedix suffered from deficiencies in its manufacturing process for DefenCath. The FDA was unlikely to approve the Company’s NDA for DefenCath based on these deficiencies. The Company downplayed the extent of these manufacturing problems in its public statements. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CorMedix, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pACORNS : Highlights Business, Growth And Product Plans, And Financials At Virtual Analyst Day
PR
05:57pBIOUTAH : Statement on Biden Administration's Proposed Repeal of Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology Final Rule
BU
05:56pALLARITY THERAPEUTICS A/S : Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription to Warrants of Series ALLR TO 2 and TO 3
AQ
05:56pWikileaf Technologies Completes Sale of Digital Assets to Hifyre™ and Fire & Flower
GL
05:54pVenezuela will not reform oil law this year, socialist lawmaker says
RE
05:54pPepsiCo to reduce plastic use, launch plant-based snacks in green push
RE
05:52pROUGH RIDER : This Risk-Aware Robot Could Help The U.S. Army Tackle Off-Road Missions
PU
05:48pADECOAGRO S A : Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For Year Ended December 31, 2020 On April 28, 2021
PR
05:48pTESLA : builds 1st store on tribal land, dodges state car laws
AQ
05:47pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine ma..
2U S Global Investors : Global shares edge higher on Wall Street strengt..
3Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
4LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · September ..
5China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

HOT NEWS