SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it is investigating AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report alleging that AgEagle is “a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by Alpha Capital Anstalt . . . AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors.” The Bonitas report also provides that “in April 2020 rumor of a partnership between Amazon . . . & AgEagle was started by a promotional video uploaded to [Chilcott’s] daughter’s personal website and youtube account,” but Bonitas wrote that “’we have found no evidence of any major e-commerce customer.’” In 2020, AgEagle received over $23 million in proceeds from registered direct offerings. Then in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Bonitas, an Amazon spokesperson disclosed that Amazon “specifically does not have any dealings with AgEagle whatsoever.” The market was stunned by this development, with shares falling over 36% in one day, representing hundreds of millions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) is investigating whether AgEagle and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of AgEagle and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or visit our website for information on the case.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com