SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BMRN, GOCO, NKLA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

10/30/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Nikola Corporation (NKLA, NKLAW) f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU)
Class Period: 3/3/2020 - 10/6/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 16, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nkla/

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)
Class Period: Shares issued in connection with the July 2020 initial public stock offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 20, 2020
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-goco/

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)
Class Period: 2/28/2020 - 8/18/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bmrn/   

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

© GlobeNewswire 2020

