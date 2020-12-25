Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BSX, SPLK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

12/25/2020 | 10:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)
Class Period: 4/24/2019 - 11/16/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 2, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bsx/  

Splunk Inc. (SPLK)
Class Period: 10/21/2020 - 12/2/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 2, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-splk/  

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aEQUITY METALS : Fourth Quarter Report - Dec 26, 2
PU
03:01aSOFTLINE : Develonica (Previously Known as Aplana) is Among Clutch 1000 Service Providers
AQ
03:01aTOLL BROTHERS : Colorado Wins Silver Award for Model Home in National Association of Home Builders Competition
AQ
01:57aSHOE CARNIVAL : The Best Work Boots & Sh
PU
12:04aU.S. in Limbo as Trump Remains Mum on Covid-19 Aid Bill--Update
DJ
12:01aGoing-out-of-Business Sales Begin at Le Château Stores!
GL
12/25TATNEFT : "100 Best Goods of Russia" Awards Bestowed to Products of TATN
PU
12/25TATNEFT : Representatives of TATNEFT Group Are Among the Best Managers of the Y
PU
12/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS BSX, SPLK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
12/25NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS : A big wave of gift returns
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : NEXT UP FOR RETAILERS: A big wave of gift returns
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
4BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal
5SOFTLINE AG : SOFTLINE : Develonica (Previously Known as Aplana) is Among Clutch 1000 Service Providers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ