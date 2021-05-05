Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAN, CS, EBS, RMO INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

05/05/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Canaan Inc. (CAN)
Class Period: 2/10/2021 - 4/9/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 14, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-can/

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Class Period: 10/29/2020 - 3/31/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cs/

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)
Class Period: 10/5/2020 - 3/30/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rmo/

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)
Class Period: 7/6/2020 - 3/31/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ebs/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:25aTATA STEEL BSL  : Indian shares tick higher, metal stocks jump after Tata Steel results
RE
12:24aJapan's vaccine drive may spur economic boost from 'forced savings' -BOJ
RE
12:21aTWO PFIZER DOSES GIVE 95 PER CENT PROTECTION AGAINST COVID-19 INFECTION, ILLNESS AND DEATH : study
AQ
12:19aADB head urges fiscal resilience with eye on U.S. monetary normalisation
RE
12:13aLINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : University Scholarship Expanded and Open for Application
PU
12:11aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES  : New rules would crumble “Berlin Wall” separating plan & provider data
PU
12:11aCRAWFORD MPANY  : Employee spotlight - Bobby Phillips
PU
12:09aOPTISCAN IMAGING  : Appointment of new non-executive director
PU
12:07aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Group and CP Foods provide essential supplies for Khlong Toei residents amid COVID-19 crisis
PU
12:06aSOME COMMODITY PRODUCERS LAGGING THE RALLIES IN RED-HOT METALS : Russell
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July
2CRESCO LABS INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources
3Uber sees driver cost rising as U.S. economy recovers
4U.S. court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency
5Bitcoin rises 6.8 % to $56,852.03