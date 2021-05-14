Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CCXI, PCT, PTON INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

05/14/2021 | 10:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
Class Period: 9/11/2020 - 5/5/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 28, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pton/

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)
Class Period: 11/26/2019 - 5/3/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 6, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ccxi/

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCH)
Class Period: 11/16/2020 - 5/5/2021 and/or were holders of Roth securities entitled to participate in the March 16, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 12, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-pct/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aSHELF DRILLING  : Primary Insider Notification
AQ
12:18aSHELF DRILLING  : Share Capital Increase
AQ
12:16aZack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' and Other Netflix Movies Turn Up in Theaters
DJ
12:08aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Domtar Corp. - UFS
PR
05/14MODERNA  : Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
RE
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Ferro Corp. - FOE
PR
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACAD
GL
05/14China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe
RE
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in LifeMD, Inc. f/k/a Conversion Labs, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LFMD
GL
05/14ST. JOHN'S NORTHWESTERN ACADEMIES  : Achieves Initial $2 Million Fundraising Goal And Increases The Goal By $1 Million
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
2BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC. : BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Update
3U.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Appeals court upholds $25M award in Monsanto cancer case
5MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC. : Medcolcanna Announces Postponement of AGM Scheduled for May 19, 2021

HOT NEWS