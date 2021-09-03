Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS COIN, PYPL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

09/03/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)
Class Period: Purchase of shares issued in connection with the April 2021 Direct Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 20, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-coin/

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Class Period: 2/9/2017 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pypl/  

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aBMW : Born in Mexico! The first unit of the BMW 2 Series Coupé is produced in San Luis Potosi
PU
03:01aSMC : Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, Sept. 10-12
AQ
03:01aNATIONAL BANK : Destination Scientology Program Creates Cultural Acceptance
AQ
03:01aSARTORIUS : To Join The DAX Blue Chip Index
PR
02:22aPROTON MOTOR POWER : Members of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group visited Proton Motor
PU
02:22aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : enters into definitive agreement with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to sell its rights to anti-cancer agent E7777 (denileukin diftitox)
PU
02:13aTech giants seek meeting with new Malaysian PM on foreign ship cable waiver
RE
02:11aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : The new carriers looking to shake up transatlantic air travel
AQ
02:09aOATLY : Corporate greenwashing - the latest target for climate change litigation
AQ
02:08aHINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Comparative Advertising
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
2Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
3China set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-..
4U.S. companies lash out at Texas law changes, including abortion ban
5Amazon com : to proactively remove more content that violates rules fro..

HOT NEWS