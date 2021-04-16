Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS DOX, FGEN, GOEV, GOEVW INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

04/16/2021 | 10:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Canoo Inc. (GOEV, GOEVW)
Class Period: 8/18/2020 - 3/29/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 1, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-goev/

Amdocs Limited (DOX)
Class Period: 12/13/2016 - 3/30/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 8, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-dox/

FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)
Class Period: 11/8/2019 - 4/6/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 11, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fgen/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:01aHANWHA  : Robotics and elliTek, Inc. Partnership to Help United States Manufacturers Safely Reopen
AQ
02:47aHuawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings
RE
02:39aADOBE  : Co-Founder Dr. Geschke Passes at 81
BU
02:29aWEICHAI POWER  : "Forty Years of Sharpening Makes a Mighty Sword", Tan Xuguang Wins the 2020 Shandong To...
PU
02:29aWEICHAI POWER  : National Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Center Settles in Weichai Power of Shandong
PU
02:23aPHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Apr. 10 – Apr. 16)
PU
01:58aFebruary's cold weather shut more U.S. refinery capacity than Hurricane Harvey
RE
12:53aRENESAS ELECTRONICS  : Japan's Renesas restarts production at fire-damaged chip factory
RE
12:41aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of General Finance Corp. - GFN
PR
12:36aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Super League Gaming, Inc. - SLGG
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : ARK buys another $64 million in Coinbase shares, sells $99.5 million of Tesla shares
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings
3Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings
4GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd U.S. battery plant in Tennessee
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ