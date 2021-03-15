Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EBIX, EH, FUBO, MPLN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

03/15/2021 | 11:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Class Period: 12/12/2019 – 2/16/2021 (2/16/21, purchases at or above the price of $112.00).
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-eh/

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
Class Period: 3/23/2020 – 1/4/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fubo/

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
Class Period: 11/9/2020 - 2/19/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ebix/

MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (MPLN)
Class Period: 7/12/2020 - 11/10/2020 and/or were holders of Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill”) Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries completed in October 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mpln/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aDollar holds firm in cautious trading before Fed meets
RE
12:22aKuroda says BOJ must prepare for possible future need for CBDC
RE
12:20aKONICA MINOLTA  : earns PLATINUM Level Recognition Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings
PU
12:20aManganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner PureBiotic Air Provide Virginia State University Results on Biofilm and Pathogens Including COVID -19
NE
12:15aWalmart says Lady Gaga favorite, Brandon Maxwell, to design some of its clothing
RE
12:13aIndian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
RE
12:10aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE  : China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition
AQ
12:10aREMARKS BY GOVERNOR KURODA AT THE FIN/SUM 2021 (INTEGRATING INFORMATION AND FINANCIAL SYSTEMS : Beyond As-a-Service)
PU
12:09a4FRONT VENTURES  : Secures Land and Funding for Massive New Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois
AQ
12:06aAsian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
2GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
3Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
4Kohler, Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer rights show
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Asian markets set to rise on strong U.S. equities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ