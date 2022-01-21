Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS HOOD, MARA, RAAS, RVNC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

01/21/2022 | 09:44pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)
Class Period: 2/9/2021 - 5/10/2021; American Depositary Shares issued either in or after the February 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 8, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-raas/

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)
Class Period: 11/25/2019 - 10/11/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 8, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-rvnc/

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)
Class: Shares issued either in or after the July 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 15, 2022
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hood/

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)
Class Period: 10/13/2020 - 11/15/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 15, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-mara/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
