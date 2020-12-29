Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Proposed Merger Involving Pluralsight, Inc.; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm

12/29/2020 | 11:42am EST
BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, has opened an investigation into the proposed merger involving Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS). In this proposed merger, Pluralsight would sell itself to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share, or approximately $3.5 billion in total. Block & Leviton is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty and/or violations of the federal securities laws by the officers and/or directors of Pluralsight. Pluralsight shareholders should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation.

Pluralsight and Vista Equity Partners entered into the merger agreement on December 11, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Class A common stock of Pluralsight outstanding at the time of the proposed closing of the merger would be cancelled and converted into the right to receive $20.26. The closing of the merger agreement is subject to certain conditions.

If you are a Pluralsight shareholder and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by visiting https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/pluralsight.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
