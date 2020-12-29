SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Proposed Merger Involving Pluralsight, Inc.; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, has opened an investigation into the proposed merger involving Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS). In this proposed merger, Pluralsight would sell itself to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share, or approximately $3.5 billion in total. Block & Leviton is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty and/or violations of the federal securities laws by the officers and/or directors of Pluralsight. Pluralsight shareholders should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation.



Pluralsight and Vista Equity Partners entered into the merger agreement on December 11, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Class A common stock of Pluralsight outstanding at the time of the proposed closing of the merger would be cancelled and converted into the right to receive $20.26. The closing of the merger agreement is subject to certain conditions.

If you are a Pluralsight shareholder and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by visiting https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/pluralsight.

