Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS APA, EH, EBIX, FUBO INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

02/26/2021 | 10:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Class Period: 12/12/2019 - 2/16/2021 (and on February 16, 2021, only for those who purchased shares at or above the price of $112.00).
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ehang-holdings-limited-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
Class Period: 3/23/2020 - 1/4/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-fubotv-inc-securities-litigation

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
Class Period: 11/9/2020 - 2/19/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ebix-inc-securities-litigation-1

Apache Corporation (APA)
Class Period: 9/7/2016 - 3/13/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-apache-corporation-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:24aPLEASURES MAGAZINE : The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian Entrepreneur, Launches New Luxury Yoga Mat, Explains Why UAE Is Where Every Dream Turns Into Reality
EQ
02:24aPRESS RELEASE : Pleasures Magazine: The Path to -2-
DJ
02:24aPRESS RELEASE : Pleasures Magazine: The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian Entrepreneur, Launches New Luxury Yoga Mat, Explains Why UAE Is Where Every Dream Turns Into Reality
DJ
02:10aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : delivers first Fosun Pharma/BioNTech vaccines to Hong Kong and beyond
PU
02:01aBERGENBIO (BGBIO) : AXLeration of data catalysts in 2021
DJ
01:48aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Reinvent Technology Partners - RTP
PR
01:44aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. - PAND
PR
01:39aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Protective Insurance Corp. - PTVCA
PR
01:27aASIA TODAY : S. Korea allows workers to squeeze extra doses
AQ
01:04aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company - CTB
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
4EXCLUSIVE: European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments
5Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ