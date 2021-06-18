Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ARRY, CCXI, PCT, WISH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

06/18/2021
NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)
Class Period: 11/26/2019 - 5/6/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 6, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-chemocentryx-inc-common-stock-ccxi-securities-litigation

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCH)
Class Period: 11/16/2020 - 5/5/2021 and/or were holders of Roth securities entitled to participate in the March 16, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 12, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-purecycle-technologies-inc-common-stock-pct-securities-litigation

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
Class Period: 10/14/2020 - 5/11/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the October 2020, December 2020 or March 2021 public offerings
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 13, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-array-technologies-inc-common-stock-arry-securities-litigation  

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)
Class Period: 12/16/2020 - 5/12/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the December 2020 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 16, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-contextlogic-inc-wish-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


