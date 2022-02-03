Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BHG, BMBL, EHTH, FSLR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

02/03/2022 | 12:28am EST
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)
Class Period: 6/24/2021 - 11/10/2021; shares pursuant to the Company’s June 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 7, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-bhg/

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
Class Period: 2/22/2019 - 2/20/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 8, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-fslr-1/

eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)
Class Period: 3/19/2018 - 7/23/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ehth-1/

Bumble Inc. (BMBL)
Class: the Company’s Class A common stock purchased directly in its September 2021 secondary public stock offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 25, 2022
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-bmbl/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
HOT NEWS