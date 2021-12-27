Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CTXS, OWLT, PTON, ZG INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

12/27/2021 | 10:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)
Class Period: 1/22/2020 - 10/6/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ctxs-2/

Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS)
Class: 3/31/2021 - 10/4/2021 and/or were holders of Sandbridge shares entitled to participate in the July 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with Owlet
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-owlt/

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
Class Period: 12/9/2020 - 11/4/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-pton-1/

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG)
Class Period: 2/10/2021 - 11/2/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-z-1/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Latest news "Companies"
12:20aFARM AID : Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on America's farming crisis
RE
12:17aVERRA MOBILITY : 2021's Worst Red-Light Runners Caught on Video
PU
12:17aPEOPLE MERCHANT FINANCE : Notification on the listing of shares
PU
12:17aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channel
PU
12:17aPREPREGNANCY BODY MASS INDEX AND INFANT OUTCOMES BY RACE AND HISPANIC ORIGIN : United States, 2020pdf icon
PU
12:17aCREATIVE SENSOR : On behalf of subsidiary Creative Sensor Co.,Ltd announce the board of directors distributes through surpluses
PU
12:15aIndia committee recommends emergency use authorisation for Merck's COVID-19 pill - report
RE
12:08aChina stocks edge up on new energy gains, rising COVID cases weigh
RE
12:07aNotice - Early Closure of CBS on December 31
PU
12:07aKDDI : Updated IR (The schedule for earnings release of the Third Quarter results)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
2Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
3'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests
4Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
5Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

HOT NEWS