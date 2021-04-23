Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LDOS, REGI, VLDR, WKHS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

04/23/2021 | 10:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)
Class Period: 5/3/2018 - 2/25/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-renewable-energy-group-inc-securities-litigation

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)
Class Period: 7/2/2020 - 3/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-velodyne-lidar-inc-securities-litigation

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)
Class Period: 5/4/2020 - 2/23/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-leidos-holdings-inc-securities-litigation

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS)
Class Period: 7/7/2020 - 2/23/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-workhorse-group-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. - AQST
GL
12:26aGAZPROM  : Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden's Europe outreach
AQ
12:18aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Root Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ROOT
GL
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple -2-
DJ
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
DJ
12:12aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II - MCAD
PR
12:07aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS
GL
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:02aASTRAZENECA  : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
RE
04/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AdaptHealth Corporation - AHCO
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : Air Force One subcontractor laying off 223 after losing job
5BANK OZK : BANK OZK : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ