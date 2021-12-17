Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LSPD, OWLT, PTON, ZG INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

12/17/2021 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. (LSPD)
Class Period: 9/11/2020 - 11/3/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-lspd/

Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS)
Class Period: 3/31/2021 - 10/4/2021 and/or were holders of Sandbridge shares entitled to participate in the July 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with Owlet
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-owlt/

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
Class Period: 12/9/2020 - 11/4/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-pton-1/

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG)
Class Period: 2/10/2021 - 11/2/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-z-1/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:10aPatient says cannot forgive suspected arsonist in fatal Japan clinic blaze
RE
12/18Elevating groundwater knowledge, exploration capacity, and resources development in the Sahel region of West Africa
PU
12/18AMERICAN EXPRESS : Has Travel Trends for 2022 Wishlists
PU
12/17JFROG : Your Log4shell Remediation Cookbook Using the JFrog Platform
PU
12/17AMERICAN EXPRESS : and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Create A Pop-Up with A Purpose
PU
12/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : CLAIMSFILER REMINDS NVAX, ONTF, RAAS, RVNC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
12/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BLI, CTXS, HMLP, STNE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
12/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LSPD, OWLT, PTON, ZG INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
12/17NTPM BERHAD : Second Interim Dividend
PU
12/17NTPM BERHAD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/10/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docu..
2Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
3Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..
4China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
5Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury

HOT NEWS