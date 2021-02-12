Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS PEN, QS, SWI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

02/12/2021 | 10:50pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)
Class Period: 10/18/2018 - 12/17/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 5, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-solarwinds-corporation-securities-litigation

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)
Class Period: 11/27/2020 - 12/31/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 8, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-quantumscape-corporation-securities-litigation

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN)
Class Period: 8/3/2020 - 12/15/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 16, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-penumbra-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
