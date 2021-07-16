Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS RLX, UI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

07/16/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI)
Class Period: 1/11/2021 - 3/30/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ubiquiti-inc-securities-litigation

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)
Class Period: Shares issued in connection with the January 2021 initial public stock offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 9, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-rlx-technology-inc-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:01aNigeria sees auctioning of 5G spectrum in last quarter of 2021
RE
04:57aCADILA HEALTHCARE : Dialforhealthe Unilty Limited
PU
04:33aINFOMEDIA PRESS : Standalone (Unaudited) Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
PU
04:21aWESTPAC BANKING : 17/07/2021 Westpac reaffirms support for small business and individuals impacted by lockdowns
PU
04:16aASTRAZENECA : Desperate for vaccines amid surge, Iranians flock to Armenia
AQ
03:57aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ steps up to once again help Australians impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns
PU
03:21aON THIS DAY : TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
AQ
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with United Community Banks, Inc.
PR
03:01aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : OPTIGA Connect IoT from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
AQ
02:37aHDFC BANK : adjudged Best for wealth transfer - succession planning in India 2021 by Asiamoney
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021
2Senator asks airlines about worker shortages after billions in U.S. bailouts
3China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
4THE BOEING COMPANY : ON THIS DAY: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
5THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED : JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens new Business Unit at Samote Budha..

HOT NEWS