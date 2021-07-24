Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STMP, CVA, LONE, FVCB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/24/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. If you are a Covanta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Penn Virginia Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own. If you are a Lonestar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock they own. Upon closing of the transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will own approximately 47.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a FVCBankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, BOCH, ONEM, CHMA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
11:08aSTANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS : Quarter ended June 30, 2021
PU
11:04aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STMP, CVA, LONE, FVCB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
11:01aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
10:58aIncome Tax Department conducts searches PAN-India in a prominent group having diversified businesses
PU
10:58aSEADRILL : SDRL) – Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities by approximately $5 billion
PU
10:58aLAGARDERE S A : Lagardère SA's reaction to the press announcement of a judicial investigation opening
PU
10:45aSEADRILL LIMITED : (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities by approximately $5 billion
AQ
10:28aALL IN GAMES S A : Win free game codes at DreamHack Beyond!
PU
10:08aPLACEMENTS : :Proposed Placement of Aggregate of 30,000,000 Ordinary Shares & 30,000,000 Warrants in the Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge grants U.S. FTC more time to file amended complaint against Facebook
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : GM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving
4PropertyGuru to go public in merger with SPAC backed by Richard Li, Peter Thiel
5COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & F..

HOT NEWS