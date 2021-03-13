SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Following Agreement to Sell the Company at $14.00 Per Share
PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Boingo Wireless, Inc. (“Boingo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WIFI) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.
On March 1, 2021, Boingo announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Digital Colony Management, LLC (“Digital Colony”) at a price of $14.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Boingo’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.
The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $14.00 per share is inadequate consideration for Boingo’s shareholders, and whether Boingo’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Digital Colony.