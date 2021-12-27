Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) and Encourages Long-Term KPLT Investors to Contact the Firm

12/27/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT) on behalf of the Company’s long term shareholders.

Katapult is an e-commerce focused financial technology company offering e-commerce point-of-sale (“POS”) lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers. The current Company was formed in June 2021 via a business combination with SPAC entity FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV), with Katapult as the surviving, public entity.

On August 10, 2021, Katapult issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including a net loss of $8.1 million (as compared to $5.1 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020). The Company further disclosed that it “observed meaningful [negative] changes in both e-commerce retail sales forecasts and consumer spending behavior” and retracted its full year 2021 guidance, claiming it could not “accurately predict our consumer’s buying behaviors for the remainder of the year.” Following this news, shares of the Company’s stock fell $5.47, or over 56% in value, to close at $4.26 per share on August 10, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Current Katapult stockholders who purchased or acquired their FSRV/KPLT shares prior to May 11, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/katapult-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com


Latest news "Companies"
08:52aFINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)
GL
08:52aFINAL DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)
GL
08:51aS&P GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aDiana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of the Self Tender Offer for Shares of Its Common Stock
AQ
08:50aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:47aGLADSTONE CAPITAL : Provides Debt & Equity in Recapitalization of WorkforceQA
PU
08:45aSTAR ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:44aPolish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company
AQ
08:44aARC FERTILITY : Get Vaccinated and Proceed with Fertility Medical Treatments
BU
08:43aIran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Notification of Major Holdings
5China tightens scrutiny of offshore listings in certain sectors

HOT NEWS