SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

01/07/2022 | 02:12pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Lawson Products, Inc. (“Lawson”) (NASDAQ: LAWS) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.  

The investigation seeks to determine whether Lawson and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether Lawson’s stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.

Lawson shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/lawson-products-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


